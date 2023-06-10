AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
NOTES ON CLAUSES

Published 10 Jun, 2023 05:01am 
Clause 3(1)?                                             Seeks to amend section 2 (s) to enable Pakistan Customs
                                                         to conduct anti-smuggling operations within
                                                         municipal limits.
Clause 3(2)                                              Seeks to amend section 3C of the Customs Act, 1969 to
                                                         replace the name of Pakistan Customs Academy (PCA)
                                                         with Customs Academy of Pakistan (CAP) to avoid
                                                         duplication in nomenclature.
Clause 3(3)                                              Seeks to amend section 7 of the Customs Act, 1969 to
                                                         include Provincial Levies and Khasadar Force in the list
                                                         of departments which are bound to provide assistance to
                                                         Customs whenever requested.
Clause 3(4)(a)                                           Seeks to amend section 19(1) to help implement
                                                         agreements of Government of Pakistan with an entity.
Clause 3(4)(b)                                           Seeks to amend 19(5) to give continuity to the
                                                         notifications issued under section 19 during
                                                         the financial year.
Clause 3(5)                                              Seeks to amend section 25A to consult and not
                                                         incorporate straightaway internationally acclaimed
                                                         publications, periodicals, bulletins etc. to determine truth,
                                                         and accuracy of the declared values. With the proposed
                                                         amendment, the proviso to Section 25-A of the Customs
                                                         Act, 1969 shall be harmonious with Section 25, 25-A and
                                                         the WTO Valuation Agreement.
Clause 3(6)                                              Seeks to amend section 79 to legally bind the owner of
                                                         goods to file GDs within three days after arrival of goods
                                                         at border Custom stations to ease out congestion.
Clause 3(7)                                              Seeks to amend section 98 to enhance the warehousing
                                                         period for perishable items to facilitate the trade.
Clause 3(8)                                              Seeks to amend sub-section (1) of section 139 to facilitate
                                                         the passengers travelling as a group who cannot file their
                                                         own declarations, by allowing the representative to file
                                                         baggage declaration on behalf of the group members.
Clause 3(9)(a)                                           Seeks to amend S.No.1 of the Table of section 156(1) to
                                                         rationalize the pitch of penalty for the offense of
                                                         (a)invoice and packing list not found inside the container,
                                                         and (b) invoice and packing list not uploaded
                                                         electronically with the GD, with a view to redress the
                                                         grievances of the trade. The National Assembly Standing
                                                         Committee on Finance also observed that the current
                                                         penalties are very harsh for the trade.
Clause 3(9)(b)                                           Seeks to amend S.No.8 of the Table of section 156(1) to
                                                         make penal provisions more stringent in relation
                                                         to smuggling of essential commodities.
Clause 3(9)(c)                                           Seeks to amend S.No.9 of the Table of section 156(1) to
                                                         make penal provisions more stringent in relation to the
                                                         goods imported or exported in contravention of the
                                                         restrictions imposed thereon.
Clause 3(9)(d)                                           Seeks to amend S.No.89 of the Table of section 156(1) to
                                                         make penal provisions more stringent in relation
                                                         to smuggling of goods as defined in section 2(s).
Clause 3(9)(e)                                           Seeks to amend S.No.90 of the Table of section 156(1) to
                                                         make penal provisions more stringent in relation to
                                                         evasion of duty/taxes and breach of prohibitions
                                                         or restrictions.
Clause 3(10)                                             Seeks to add proviso to section 179(2) to provide option
                                                         to the respondent to go for adjudication through Customs
                                                         Computerized System with a view to reduce the
                                                         clearance time and eliminate human interaction.
Clause 3(11)                                             Seeks to amend section 182 to enable Pakistan Customs
                                                         to utilize the confiscated conveyance and any other useful
                                                         equipment for anti-smuggling operations.
Clause 3(12) Seeks to amend section 185D
to ensure merit in the investigation
                                                         of criminal cases.
Clause 3(13)                                             Seeks to insert a new clause in section 194A (1) to
                                                         align it with
Chapter 10                                               of the revised Kyoto Convention of WCO.
Clause 3(14)                                             Seeks to insert a proviso in section 208 to allow
                                                         self-filing of GD to the compliant tax payers.
Clause 3(15)                                             Seeks to omit clause (iii) of sub section (2) of section
                                                         212B as interpretation of any statute concerning
                                                         leviability in respect of ongoing transactions which
                                                         otherwise lies in the domain of FBR, falls outside
                                                         the purview of Advance Ruling.
Clause 3(16)                                             Seeks to amend First Schedule to the Customs Act, 1969
                                                         with the First Schedule to this Act.
Clause 3(17)(A)(i)                                       Seeks to amend in serial 21 of Part-I of Fifth Schedule to
                                                         exempt customs duties on import of machinery,
                                                         equipment and inputs for manufacturing of solar panels,
                                                         inverters and batteries.
Clause 3(17)(A)(ii)                                      Seeks to amend serial 26 of Part-I of Fifth Schedule to
                                                         extend the date of duty free imports of plant, machinery
                                                         and equipment for setting up of industries in erstwhile
                                                         FATA Areas till 30th June, 2024.
Clause 3(17)(B)(i)(a)&(b)                                Seeks to amend Table-A, Part-II of Fifth
                                                         Schedule to delete 01 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
                                                         (APIs) and included 01 another API in the existing list of
                                                         exemption regime.
Clause 3(17)(B)(ii)                                      Seeks to amend Table-C, Part-II of Fifth Schedule to
                                                         include 03 medicines in the existing list of
                                                         exemption regime.
Clause 3(17)(B)(iii)                                     Seeks to amend Table-D, Part-II of Fifth Schedule to
                                                         include 01 raw materials for Pharma packing in
                                                         existing list of concessionary regime.
Clause 3(17)(C)(i)                                       Seeks to insert new serial number 9A, to exempt customs
                                                         duties on import of seeds for sowing
Clause 3(17)(C)(ii)                                      Seeks to delete serial numbers 44, 56, 63 and 88 in
                                                         Part-III, of Fifth Schedule to remove duplication and
                                                         streamline the concession / exemption on raw material /
                                                         inputs for diaper/sanitary napkins.
Clause 3(17)(C)(iii)                                     Seeks to amend serial number 107 of Part-III of Fifth
                                                         Schedule to include specific papers for printing of
                                                         Holy Quran.
Clause 3(17)(C)(iv)                                      Seeks to amend serial No. 111 of Part-III, of Fifth
                                                         Schedule to streamline the concession / exemption on
                                                         raw material / inputs for diaper / sanitary napkins.
Clause 3(17)(C)(v)                                       Seeks to amend serial No. 113 of Part-III, of Fifth
                                                         Schedule to rectify the exemption on raw materials /
                                                         inputs for hemodialyzers fluid/powder.
Clause 3(17)(C)(vi)                                      Seeks to amend serial No. 119 of Part-III, of Fifth
                                                         Schedule to exempt customs duties on import of Organic
                                                         composite solvents and thinners for manufacturers of
                                                         Butyl Acetate and Dibutyl Orthophthalates.
Clause 3(17)(C)(vii)                                     Seeks to amend serial No. 122 of Part-III, of Fifth
                                                         Schedule to include one more input “roasted peanuts” in
                                                         the existing list of inputs used in the production Ready to
                                                         Use Supplementary Foods (RUSF).
Clause 3(17)(C)(viii)                                    Seeks to amend serial No. 134 of Part-III, of Fifth
                                                         Schedule to allow import of PET Scrap on reduced rate
                                                         for the manufactures of Polyester Filament Yarn.
Clause 3(17)(C)(ix)                                      Seeks to amend serial No. 151 of Part-III, of Fifth
                                                         Schedule to extend concession of customs duty on import
                                                         of Flavouring powders for food preparation.
Clause 3(17)(C)(x)                                       Seeks to add new serial No.153 to 159 in Part-III, of Fifth
                                                         Schedule to exempt customs duties on import of raw
                                                         materials / inputs for manufacturers of Adhesive Tap,
                                                         Capacitors, Moulds and Dies, Mining machinery,
                                                         Machine Tools and Rice mill machinery and imports by
                                                         the exporters of IT and IT enabled services.
Clause 3(17)(D)                                          Seeks to delete the Part-V of Fifth Schedule to align the
                                                         Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP)
                                                         2021-26
Clause 3(17)(E)(i)(ii)&(iii)                             Seeks to amend Table-II of Part-V(A) to rectify
                                                         the PCT codes of electric motors.
Clause 3(17)(F)                                          Seeks to substitute the Part-V(B) of Fifth Schedule to
                                                         align the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy
                                                         (AIDEP) 2021-26
Clause 3(17)(G)                                          Seeks to amend serial No. 2 of Table-A, of Part-VII, to
                                                         include live baby shrimp/prawns/juvenile in the existing
                                                         exemption regime for production and breeding. Scope of
                                                         exemption also extended for hatcheries
SALES TAX ACT, 1990
Clause 4(1)(a)                                           Seeks to omit the expression “production, transmission
                                                         and distribution of electricity,” after the word “include”
                                                         in clause (12) of section 2
Clause 4(1)(b)                                           Seeks to omit sub-clause (e) of clause 33 of section 2
Clause 4(1)(c)                                           Seeks to omit sub-clauses (e) and (ga) of clause (43A)
                                                         of section 2
Clause 4(2)                                              Seeks to substitute section 30CA
Clause 4(3)                                              Seeks to substitute the words “goods or class of goods as
                                                         specified by the Board under sub-section (1) of section
                                                         40C” for the words “cigarette packs” in column (1) of
                                                         clause (23) of section 33
Clause 4(4)(a)                                           Seeks to insert new serial number 8A after serial number
                                                         8 in the Fifth Schedule
Clause 4(4)(b)                                           Seeks to substitute clause (xxv) of serial number 12 of
                                                         the Fifth Schedule
Clause 4(4)(c)                                           Seeks to insert the expression “commodities,” after the
                                                         words “supplies of” of serial number 21 of the Fifth
                                                         Schedule Clause 4(5)(I)(a),(b)& (c) Seeks to substitute
                                                         the word “under” for the words “in retail
packing bearing” of serial numbers,
16, 17 and 18 of Table-1 of the Sixth
                                                         Schedule
Clause 4(5)(I)(d)                                        Seeks to add Explanation in serial number 121 of Table-1
                                                         of the Sixth Schedule
Clause 4(5)(I)(e)&(f)                                    Seeks to substitute the expression “30th June, 2024” for
                                                         the expression “30th June, 2023” in Table-I of the
                                                         Sixth Schedule
Clause 4(5)(I)(g)                                        Seeks to omit serial numbers 159 and 160 of Table-1
                                                         of the Sixth Schedule
Clause 4(5)(I)(h)                                        Seeks to add new serial numbers 175, 176, 177, 178, 179,
                                                         180 and 181 after serial number 174 of Table-1 of the
                                                         Sixth Schedule
Clause 4(5)(II)(a),(b), (c),
(d),(e),(f),(g)&(h) Seeks to omit the words “in retail
                                                         packing” after the word “sold” in serial numbers 32, 34,
                                                         35, 36, 37, 39, 41 and 42 of Table-2 of the Sixth
                                                         Schedule
Clause 4(6)(a)                                           Seeks to substitute the expression “15%” for the
                                                         expression “12%” in serial number 66 of Table-1 of the
                                                         Eighth Schedule
Clause 4(6)(b)                                           Seeks to substitute serial numbers 81 and 82 of
                                                         Table-1 of the Eighth Schedule
ICT (TAX ON SERVICES) ORDINANCE, 2001
Clause 5(1)(i)                                           Seeking to insert new clause (a) of sub-section (2A) of
                                                         section 3
Clause 5(1)(ii)                                          Seeks to insert the expression “and serial number 8A”
                                                         after the expression “serial number 2” in clause (b) of
                                                         sub-section (2A) of section 3
Clause 5(2)(i)                                           Seeks to substitute serial number 1 of Table-1 of the
                                                         Schedule
Clause 5(2)(ii)                                          Seeks to substitute the word “Fifteen” for the word
                                                         “Sixteen” in serial number 11 of the Schedule
Clause 5(2)(iii)                                         Seeks to add new serial number 60 after serial number 59
                                                         of Table-1 of the Schedule
Clause 5(3)                                              Seeks to substitute serial number 11 of Table-2 of
                                                         the Schedule
INCOME TAX ORDINANCE, XLIX OF 2001
Clause 6(1)                                              Seeks to amend section 2 (definitions)
Clause 6(1)(a)                                           Seeks to amend definition of income to include any
                                                         amount subject to collection or deduction of tax under
                                                         section 236Z
Clause 6(1)(b)(i)&(ii)                                   Seeks to enhance the scope of definition of permanent
                                                         establishment by amendment in clause (41)
Clause 6(1)(c)                                           Seeks to broaden the definition of SME by including IT
                                                         & IT enabled services and increasing the business
                                                         turnover limit to 800 million
Clause 6(2)                                              Seeks to insert new sub-section (5A) in section 4C
Clause 6(3)(i)&(ii)                                      Seeks to add a new clause (lb) in section 39 to add
                                                         income from bonus shares issuance as “income from
                                                         other sources”
Clause 6(4)                                              Seeks to insert a new section 44A to operationalize the
                                                         exemptions and incentives provided under Foreign
                                                         Investment (Promotion and Production) Act, 2022
Clause 6(5)                                              Seeks to insert a new section 65I to provide tax credit for
                                                         construction of a new house by an individual
Clause 6(6)(a)                                           Seeks to substitute sub-section (1) of section 85 to
                                                         elaborate the concept of associates and to include resident
                                                         of jurisdiction with zero taxation regime in the ambit
                                                         of associate
Clause 6(6)(b)                                           Seeks to add definition of jurisdiction with zero taxation
                                                         regime in sub-section (5) of section 85
Clause 6(7)                                              Seeks to add a new charging section 99D to impose an
                                                         additional tax up to the rate of fifty percent on any
                                                         income, profits on gains for the tax year 2023 and
                                                         onwards arising due to economic factors as determined
                                                         and notified by the Federal Government.
Clause 6(8)                                              Seeks to enhance the limit in sub-section (4) of section
                                                         111 to rupee equivalent of one hundred thousand United
                                                         States dollars
Clause 6(9)                                              Seeks to add explanation in clause (c) of sub-section
                                                         (2) of section 113
Clause 6(10)                                             Seeks to add a new section 146D for recovery of liability
                                                         outstanding under other laws.
Clause 6(11)(i),(ii)and (iii) Seeks to
amend section 147 to clarify and to provide
                                                         that tax assessed includes tax payable under section 4C
                                                         for the purposes of calculating advance tax payable
Clause 6(12)                                             Seeks to amend sub-section (5A) of section 152 to
                                                         provide for automatic issuance of exemption certificate
                                                         upon expiry of thirty days of receipt of notice by
                                                         the Commissioner
Clause 6(13)                                             Seeks to amend sub-section (3B) of section 154
Clause 6(14)                                             Seeks to relax the condition of filing of sales tax returns
                                                         for exporters of IT & IT enabled services
Clause 6(15)                                             Seeks to amend the marginal note of section 164A
Clause 6(16)                                             Seeks to amend sub-section (3) of section 168
                                                         consequent to new insertion of sub-section (7) of
                                                         section 236Z
Clause 6(17)                                             Seeks to amend clause (b) of sub-section (1) of section
                                                         169 consequent to new insertion of sub-section (7)
                                                         of section 236Z
Clause 6(18)                                             Seeks to amend clause (b) of sub-section (2) of
                                                         section 218
Clause 6(19)                                             Seeks to insert a new section 231AB for deduction of tax
                                                         on cash withdrawals from persons not appearing in
                                                         the ATL
Clause 6(20)                                             Seeks to insert a new section 231C for collection of tax
                                                         from the agency, sponsor or an employer hiring the
                                                         services of a foreign domestic worker
Clause 6(21)(a)&(b)                                      Seeks to exempt a non-resident individuals holding POC,
                                                         NICOP and CNIC acquiring property through SBP
                                                         notified FCVA and NRVA account from collection of
                                                         tax under section 236K on purchase of said property
Clause 6(22)                                             Seeks to insert a new section 236Z for collection of tax
                                                         on bonus shares issued by a company
Clause 6(23)                                             Seeks to amend the First Schedule to the Income Tax
                                                         Ordinance, 2001
Clause 6(23)(A)(1)                                       Seeks to substitute Table in Division IIB of Part-I to
                                                         provide income slabs and tax rates for section 4C
Clause 6(23)(A)(2)                                       Seeks to substitute S. No. 4 in the Table in Division IX
                                                         of Part I with new Serial Nos. 4 and 5 to provide for
                                                         minimum tax rate for listed companies under section
                                                         113 at 1%
Clause 6(23)(B)                                          Seeks to amend S. No. 3 in the Table in Part II to provide
                                                         rate of collection of advance tax under section 148 for
                                                         commercial importers
Clause 6(23)(C)(1)(i), (ii) and (iii)                    Seeks to amend paragraphs (4), (5)
                                                         and (6) of Division II of Part III to provide for increase of
                                                         1% in rates of withholding tax by PE of a non-resident on
                                                         payments against sale of goods, rendering of services and
                                                         contracts under section 152(2A) Clause 6(23)(C)(2)(i),
                                                         (ii) and (iii) Seeks to amend sub-paragraph (b) of
                                                         paragraph (1), subparagraphs (i) & (ii) of paragraph (2)
                                                         and sub-paragraph (ii) & (iii) of paragraph (3) of Division
                                                         III of Part III to provide for increase of 1% in rates of
                                                         withholding tax by prescribed persons on payments
                                                         against sale of goods, rendering of services and contracts
                                                         under section 153
Clause 6(23)(C)(3)                                       Seeks to amend S. No. 1 in the table in Division IVA of
                                                         Part III for application of reduced rate of 0.25% on
                                                         export proceeds of software, IT Services and IT enabled
                                                         services for tax year 2024 up to tax year 2026
Clause 6(23)(D)                                          Seeks to increase the rate of advance tax deduction under
                                                         section 236Y from 1% to 5% of the gross amount
                                                         remitted abroad through credit, debit or prepaid cards
Clause 6(24)                                             Seeks to amend the Second Schedule to the Income
                                                         Tax Ordinance, 2001
Clause 6(24)(A)(i)                                       Seeks to insert new entries in Table 1 of sub-clause (1)
                                                         of clause (66)
Clause 6(24)(A)(ii)                                      Seeks to extend the limitation of exemption from 30th
                                                         day of June 2023 to 30th day of June 2024 on profit and
                                                         gains on sale of immoveable property or shares of
                                                         Special Purpose Vehicle to any REIT scheme
Clause 6(24)(A)(iii)                                     Seeks to extend the limitation of exemption from 30th
                                                         day of June 2023 to 30th day of June 2024 on
                                                         any income of any individual domiciled or company and
                                                         AOP resident in e Tribal Area forming part of the
                                                         Provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
Clause 6(24)(A)(iv)                                      Seeks to amend clause (150) of Part I
Clause 6(24)(A)(v)                                       Seeks to insert new clause (154) in Part I to provide tax
                                                         holiday to SME setup exclusively as agro based industry
                                                         for five years up to tax year 2028
Clause 6(24)(B)                                          Seeks to insert new clauses (21) and (22) in Part III
Clause 6(24)(C)(i)                                       Seeks to add new sub-clause (xlvi) in clause (11A)
                                                         of Part IV
Clause 6(24)(C)(ii)                                      Seeks to omit clause (100) of Part IV
Clause 6(24)(C)(iii)                                     Seeks to insert new clauses (121), (122), (123) and
                                                         (124) in Part IV
Clause 6(25)                                             Seeks to insert new rule (6DB) in the Fourth Schedule
Clause 6(26)                                             Seeks to insert new rule (4AC) in the Fifth Schedule
Clause 6(27)(a)                                          Seeks to amend rule 7CA in the Seventh Schedule
Clause 6(27)(b)                                          Seeks to insert new rule (7CB) in the Seventh Schedule
Clause 6(27)(c)                                          Seeks to amend sub-rule (1) of rules 7D, 7E and 7F in
                                                         the Seventh Schedule
Clause 6(27)(d)                                          Seeks to insert new rule 7G in the Seventh Schedule to
                                                         provide reduced rate of on additional advances for IT &
                                                         IT enabled services
Clause 6(28)                                             Seeks to insert new rule 4A in the Eighth Schedule to
                                                         provide for competition, collection and payment of tax
                                                         under section 4C by NCCPL on the amount of capital
                                                         gains computed under the Eighth Schedule
Clause 6(29)                                             Seeks to insert new entries in the Table of Thirteenth
                                                         Schedule
Clause 6(30)(a)                                          Seeks to substitute rule 2 of the Fourteenth Schedule
Clause 6(30)(b)&(c)                                      Seeks to insert new category at S.No.3 in the Table in
                                                         rules 3 and 4 of the Fourteenth Schedule
FEDERAL EXCISE ACT, 2005
Clause 7(1)                                              Seeks to add new clause (e) after clause (d) of
                                                         sub-section (1) of section 3
Clause 7(2)                                              Seeks to add new clause (d) after clause (c) of
                                                         sub-section (2) of section 29
Clause 7(3)                                              Seeks to add new sub-section (4) after sub-section (3) of
                                                         section 40
Clause 7(4)(a)                                           Seeks to add new serial numbers 60 and 61 after serial
                                                         number 59 of Table-I of the First Schedule
Clause 7(4)(b)                                           Seeks to substitute serial number 11 of Table-II of First
                                                         Schedule
Clause 7(5)(a)                                           Seeks to add new serial number 26 after serial number 25
                                                         of Table-I of the Third Schedule
Clause 7(5)(b)                                           Seeks to add new serial number 15 after serial number 14
                                                         of Table-II of the Third Schedule The Statement of
                                                         estimated Tax Expenditure of the Federal Government as
                                                         required under Section 8 of Public Finance Management
                                                         Act 2019 is appended at the end of thisbill as Annex-A.
