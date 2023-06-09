Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer staples rise

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, helped by financial and consumer staple stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.58% at 8,818.39, rising for a second straight session.

On the CSE All share index, LOLC Finance Plc Browns Investments Plc were the top gainers, rising 4.1% and 5.9%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 52.7 million shares from 34.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.20 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.45 million) from 853.7 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 239 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.08 billion rupees, the data showed.