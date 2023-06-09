AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee ends higher; traders await US inflation data, Fed decision

Reuters Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 9, 2023 05:23pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee ended higher on Friday, tracking strength in most of the Asian currencies, while traders focused on U.S. inflation data next week, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

The rupee ended at 82.4625 to the U.S. dollar, compared with 82.5625 in the previous session. The rupee snapped a two-week winning streak, dropping 0.19% this week.

U.S. inflation data and the Fed’s policy decision are critical for the rupee’s movement, which has been rangebound, said Jigar Trivedi, senior research analyst, currencies and commodities, at Reliance Securities.

The rupee traded between 82.42 and 82.68 for the week.

Persistent foreign fund inflows into equities have helped the rupee, while the dollar index eased from two-month highs as odds of a rate hike in June have fallen.

Indian rupee inches up, but ‘incessant’ dollar bids remain a hindrance

Most Asian currencies, barring the Chinese yuan, gained on Friday.

The increase in U.S. jobless claims strengthens the case for the Fed to pause when it meets next week. Before the quiet period ahead of the June 13-14 meeting, two Fed officials had indicated that they prefer a pause at this month’s meeting.

At the meeting, the Fed will have the May U.S. inflation print on hand, due for release on June 13. Economists polled by Reuters expect a 0.3% month-on-month increase in headline consumer price index (CPI) and a 0.4% rise in core CPI.

Traders will also eye Indian inflation data due on Monday after the central bank kept rates steady this week, but signalled that it was focused on tamping down inflation to its 4% target.

Indian rupee Reserve Bank of India's

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee ends higher; traders await US inflation data, Fed decision

As budget announcement nears, here are some proposals that could affect you

How experts view the upcoming budget announcement

Federal cabinet meeting approves Budget 2023-24

Cyclone Biparjoy: Climate minister says conditions supporting system may intensify

Migrants in UAE, including Pakistanis, turn to crypto to send remittances home

Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested in Mardan shortly after being discharged from vandalism case

Kremlin says US can’t tell Saudi Arabia what to do on oil policy

Britain sets price floor on oil and gas windfall tax

Trump faces federal charges in classified documents case, adding to legal woes

Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital

Read more stories