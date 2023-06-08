AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper, other base metals decline with global headwinds

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2023 05:04pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices in London fell slightly on Thursday as concerns about central bank rate hikes and slowing global economic growth offset hopes of stimulus measures for the troubled property sector in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.1% at $8,284 a metric ton by 1054 GMT.

Market expectations of a major government stimulus package from Beijing have helped to lift prices for the metal used in the construction and power industries by 5% from their six-month low touched on May 24.

“The fundamentals remain fairly weak on the demand side so the longer an announcement on the stimulus package is delayed, the more likely base metals are to resume their downtrend,” said Arthur Parish, metals associate at SP Angel.

Supporting the dollar-priced base metals, the dollar index fell but remained close to a three-month high with the focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June 13-14 meeting.

Copper extends gains on potential Chinese stimulus

Canada and Australia surprised investors by hiking interest rates this week. Markets are now pricing in a possibility that U.S. rates could stay higher for longer than initially thought, which could eventually hurt demand for metals.

“Sentiment towards copper remains mixed: the dollar strength and China growth concerns remain but the LME copper inventories have started to decline, accompanied by a surge in cancelled warrants,” said Standard Chartered analyst Sudakshina Unnikrishnan.

On-warrant copper stocks on the LME rose by 775 tonnes to 44,525 metric tons on Thursday, taking a pause after recent sharp declines which narrowed the discount for cash against the 3-month contract to a marginal $1 from $66 on May 23.

On the technical front, copper is hemmed in between 200-day and 21-day moving averages currently at $8,379 and $8,199, respectively.

Among other metals, LME aluminium rose 0.8% to $2,236.5 a metric ton while on-warrant LME stocks fell to a four-month low after fresh cancellations.

Zinc fell 0.8% to $2,378.5, lead dropped 1.0% to $2,024, nickel declined 0.3% to $21,345 and tin lost 0.3% to $25,565.

Copper prices LME copper Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper, other base metals decline with global headwinds

Pakistan has to satisfy IMF on three counts including budget ‘consistent with programme objectives’

KSE-100 plunges over 450 points amid uncertainty on upcoming budget

Inter-bank: rupee ends losing streak with marginal gain against US dollar

Open-market: US dollar strengthens as demand surges

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

APTMA urges Dar to reinstate competitive energy tariffs

Oil rises as Saudi cut supports and focus turns to Fed

At US request, Pakistan grants detained designer Khadija Shah consular access

Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested outside Peshawar jail

Punjab polls: Hearing for petition against SC Act and ECP plea indefinitely adjourned

Read more stories