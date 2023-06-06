Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur set for sequel to debut film ‘Masoom’

Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is all set to make a sequel to his 1983 directorial debut ‘Masoom’, reported Variety on Monday.

The film will be titled ‘Masoom… The New Generation.’ No further details regarding the plot, production or cast have been revealed.

The screenplay for the original iteration of ‘Masoom’ was based on Erich Segal’s 1980 novel ‘Man, Woman and Child.’ It was adapted for the screen by veteran Indian poet and screenwriter Gulzar.

The film’s premise followed a happily married couple and their family whose lives are disrupted with the arrival of a boy who is the man’s son from a previous affair. The cast included Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Urmila Matondkar.

The film was received well in India and won many awards for its acting, music and lyrics.

Kapur’s previous directing accolades include ‘Mr. India’ which was a huge commercial success, as well as the critically acclaimed ‘Bandit Queen’.

In 1999 he earnt his first Academy Award nomination for Best Director for ‘Elizabeth’. The film also earned Cate Blanchett her very first Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of the late Queen.

Kapur’s last project was the romantic comedy ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ with a screenplay by Jemima Khan, starring Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shabana Azmi and Pakistani actor Sajal Aly. The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival in 2022.