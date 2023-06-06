AVN 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.69%)
BAFL 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
BOP 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.36%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
DGKC 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.38%)
EPCL 43.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.87%)
HUBC 68.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.48%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.35%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
NETSOL 75.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.61%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.08%)
PPL 61.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.32%)
PRL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.53%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.6%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.83%)
UNITY 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 30.6 (0.73%)
BR30 14,469 Increased By 65.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,937 Increased By 269.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 14,877 Increased By 78.3 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand extends gains ahead of GDP data

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2023 01:20pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was stronger in early trade on Tuesday ahead of the country’s first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures, which could shed light on the health of Africa’s most industrialised economy.

At 0633 GMT, the rand traded at 19.2300 against the dollar, around 0.17% stronger than its previous close.

The rand had recovered more than 1% against the greenback on Monday after crashing in May on the back of souring investor sentiment.

The dollar was last trading at 103.830 - around 0.163% weaker - against a basket of global currencies. Statistics South Africa will at 0930 GMT release the country’s first quarter GDP figures.

The previous quarter posted a contraction of 1.3% and another negative figure would classify the economy as facing a technical recession.

Analysts polled by Reuters are hopeful that the first quarter has brought growth, predicting 0.4% quarter-on-quarter growth.

South African rand recovers further on bets for Fed rate pause

The South African economy is being crippled by the worst rolling blackouts on record, leaving businesses and households in the dark for up to 10 hours daily. South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2 basis points to 11.100%.

South African rand GDP growth

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand extends gains ahead of GDP data

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Govt shares some details of federal budget with IMF

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

600MWp solar project: AEDB holds Nepra responsible for lack of interest among investors

Read more stories