BANGKOK: Thailand’s exports are likely to be flat or rise up to 1% this year as global demand has slowed but a weak baht is providing support, the Thai shippers’ council said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, could contract between 5% to 6% in the first half of the year from a year earlier, before picking up in the second half, the Thai National Shippers’ Council said in a statement.