MoU inked on establishment of interim setup for IBDP

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KPEZDMC) and Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) SDU, P&D Department and Project Management Unit for the establishment of interim setup for Inclusive Business Development Park (IBDP).

The ceremony took place at KPEZDMC Head Office Peshawar, said n a press release here on Sunday.

The MoU signing officials were CEO KPEZDMC Javed Khattak and Project Director KPEC Imran Zahoor.

Minister for Industries and Commerce Muhammad Adnan Jalil witnessed the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Secretary IC&TE-KP/Chairman BoD KPEZDMC Mati Ullah Khan graced the event as the Guest of Honour.

The purpose of this MoU is to establish an Interim-Setup for Inclusive Business Development Park at Economic Zone Hayatabad Peshawar, under the Operational Control of KPEZDMC.

This initiative is gender inclusive that will enable male, female, persons with disabilities, and transgenders to establish their business setups. There are around 4638 MSMEs registered.

