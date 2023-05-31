AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
Imran Riaz’s disappearance case: Some Afghanistan phone numbers ‘involved’, LHC told

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2023 03:57am
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police on Tuesday told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that some numbers of Afghanistan were involved in the case of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan, whose whereabouts remain unknown since his arrest on May 11.

Earlier the Chief Justice asked the authorities to provide an explanation for why Imran Riaz was still a “missing person”. He inquired whether the interior or defence ministries had submitted any reports in this regard.

A representative from the defence ministry told the court that they had been unable to ascertain the journalist’s whereabouts thus far.

The IGP told the court that geo-fencing had been conducted, but no relevant information was obtained. “The legal team and the family of the missing anchor person were also met as per the court’s instructions,” the IGP said.

IGP further said that the provincial police had also contacted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with the case. He said the FIA had been taken in the loop after some numbers of Afghanistan were found to be used in the case.

The counsel of the anchor person, however, said that his client had still not been found. “Others are caught within two days but Imran Riaz has not yet been located,” he added.

The CJ remarked that it was easier to apprehend individuals who were within the country.

The counsel said “That means the IGP has convinced you that Imran Riaz has left for Afghanistan.”

