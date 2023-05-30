AVN 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.77%)
May 30, 2023
Pakistan

Jinnah House attack: JIT summons Imran Khan for questioning

  • He will be questioned regarding the acts of vandalism and arson that occurred on May 9
BR Web Desk Published 30 May, 2023 09:50am
A joint investigation team (JIT) probing the attack on Lahore Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday.

The JIT headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kamran Adil has asked the former PM to appear before it at the Qilla Gujjar police headquarters.

Imran will be questioned regarding the acts of vandalism and arson that occurred on May 9 following his arrest.

Attack on Jinnah House brought ‘disgrace’ to country

Following the attack in Jinnah House, the PTI chairman condemned it, saying that it brought ‘‘disgrace’’ to the country.

The former prime minister said the event should “not have happened”.

Attack on Corp Commander’s house in Lahore

Following Imran’s arrest on May 9, protesters torched the Jinnah House, which was being used as the residence of the Lahore corps commander.

The piano, writing table, desk and sword of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, were also set ablaze by miscreants.

These antiques had been donated by the Quaid to the government of Pakistan, and they were preserved in Jinnah House as national heritage, sources told Business Recorder.

“Over 150 policemen were injured during violent protests across Punjab after the arrests of PTI Chief. At least 63 policemen were injured in Lahore, 28 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Faisalabad, 10 in Attock, 13 in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot and six in Mianwali,” sources said.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin said he would not sit with comfort until the arrest of each and every person responsible for the vandalism.

Shahid Khan May 30, 2023 10:13am
Wasn't he under arrest?
Maqbool May 30, 2023 10:58am
Would the JIT investigate why and how Jinnah house was forcefully taken from our founder , by the Punjab Govt. and all property given to them for fitted from their descendants . Also to investigate those responsible for the forced sale of it on Ms Fatima Jinnah, and all the above tried under the Army Act.
Muhammad Saleh May 30, 2023 11:21am
The country has become a laughing stock seriously and we overseas Pakistanis are being mocked by our Indian friends. For God sake, have a mercy on the country and end this joke now. People are now smarter than 1970s.
