Mar 06, 2023
Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza officially announce marriage

Published March 6, 2023 Updated March 6, 2023 06:26pm
Following months of speculation, actors Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza finally publicly announced their marriage on Fahad Mustafa’s talk show, 'The Fourth Empire', on Friday night.

Welcoming the couple onto the show, host Mustafa asked them if everyone can congratulate them on their wedding, to which Mirza responded in the affirmative.

"On your feet everybody," Fahad said while the two actors also stood up to thank the audience in attendance.

Mustafa then went on to praise the way the wedding was conducted.

"What I loved about this wedding was that it was not about everyone else, it was about you two and that's how it should be," Mustafa said, wishing the couple with prayers for their eternal union.

The two, rumoured to have been dating for a while, sparked speculation when Mirza said he’s "married" on a podcast.

Saeed also shared a picture of an engagement ring and travel photos with Mirza on Instagram, while sharing a roundup of the year 2022.

The two have been spotted together through the course of the year, but both remained silent about their relationship.

Mustafa asked the pair whether there’s a destination that they would want to visit together, and Saeed responded that they have already checked that off their list. “It was Florence, Italy,” she shared.

Mustafa also joked, asking Saeed whether husbands are like babies. “The secret is to give as much attention to your husband as much you will give to your child,” she responded.

Mirza was previously married to actor Aamina Sheikh, with whom he shares a daughter, Meissa. Saeed was also earlier married to childhood friend, Farhan Hassan.

