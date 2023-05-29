AVN 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.41%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
BOP 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
DFML 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 49.83 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (4.91%)
EPCL 43.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
FCCL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.96%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
KAPCO 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
NETSOL 72.90 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (3.89%)
OGDC 75.60 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.09%)
PAEL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 57.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.69%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
TELE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.72%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TRG 94.30 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.08%)
UNITY 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.31%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 51.8 (1.26%)
BR30 14,081 Increased By 228.9 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,551 Increased By 586.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 14,739 Increased By 206.6 (1.42%)
South African rand flat but market nervous after last week’s record low

Reuters Published 29 May, 2023 12:28pm
JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was broadly flat in early trade on Monday, but market players were on edge after the currency struck a record low last week.

The rand has had a torrid May, battered by crippling power cuts, a U.S. allegation that a Russian ship picked up weapons in South Africa last year, and the central bank fuelling concerns of further currency weakness.

At 0622 GMT, the rand traded at 19.6450 against the dollar, not far from its Friday closing level of 19.6625 and down about 7% against the greenback this month.

It hit a new all-time low of 19.8175 early on Friday after the South African Reserve Bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points but failed to impress some traders and economists.

“The market is nervous, and it will not take much to run again, and we haven’t even yet established any form of a range,” said Rand Merchant Bank analysts in a morning note.

South African rand steady after mini-recovery

Public holidays in the U.S. and Europe on Monday may mean rand trading is thinner than usual at the start of the week.

This week’s domestic economic data releases including private sector credit extension for April, April budget figures and April trade numbers.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally stronger in early deals, the yield down 2 basis points to 11.095%.

South African rand South African forex market

