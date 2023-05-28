'We are living in dark ages': Imran claims houses of Omar Ayub Khan, Shahzad Akbar raided

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Sunday that the residences of party leaders Shahzad Akbar and Omar Ayub Khan, the newly appointed Secretary General of PTI were raided last night.

"Today were are living in dark ages," Imran tweeted.

"Constitution violated, court decisions openly flouted, houses broken in without a warrant and smashed, media muzzled and no one to protect our fundamental rights," he wrote.

Talking to senior journalists and lawyers at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park on Saturday, the former prime minister said that some PTI lawmakers are being forced to quit the party.

However, he appeared optimistic about the future of his party and political situation, saying that he would soon give a 'surprise’.

In response to a question regarding President Dr Arif Alvi, Khan expressed confidence that he will work in accordance with the Constitution. He also hoped that PTI will the next general elections whenever they happen.

Since Imran’s arrest on May 9 and subsequent bail, dozens of lawmakers and senior politicians have left the party.

The resignations include founding members, core committee leads, media strategists, and members of the social media teams, all of whom have been seen as crucial to the party.