AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'We are living in dark ages': Imran claims houses of Omar Ayub Khan, Shahzad Akbar raided

  • Former premier says there is no one to protect our fundamental rights
BR Web Desk Published May 28, 2023 Updated May 28, 2023 12:05pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Sunday that the residences of party leaders Shahzad Akbar and Omar Ayub Khan, the newly appointed Secretary General of PTI were raided last night.

"Today were are living in dark ages," Imran tweeted.

"Constitution violated, court decisions openly flouted, houses broken in without a warrant and smashed, media muzzled and no one to protect our fundamental rights," he wrote.

Talking to senior journalists and lawyers at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park on Saturday, the former prime minister said that some PTI lawmakers are being forced to quit the party.

However, he appeared optimistic about the future of his party and political situation, saying that he would soon give a 'surprise’.

In response to a question regarding President Dr Arif Alvi, Khan expressed confidence that he will work in accordance with the Constitution. He also hoped that PTI will the next general elections whenever they happen.

Since Imran’s arrest on May 9 and subsequent bail, dozens of lawmakers and senior politicians have left the party.

The resignations include founding members, core committee leads, media strategists, and members of the social media teams, all of whom have been seen as crucial to the party.

Shahzad Akbar Omar Ayub Khan Imran Khan Constitution Pakistani politics Zaman Park

Comments

1000 characters

'We are living in dark ages': Imran claims houses of Omar Ayub Khan, Shahzad Akbar raided

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

Govt rules out negotiations with Imran

Audio leaks: Probe commission questions stay order issued by SC bench

Online billing solution: ECC approves Rs263.988m more funds for CGA office

Income tax: Govt likely to introduce e-assessment scheme

IK says ‘will give a surprise’ soon

China's first homegrown passenger jet makes maiden commercial flight

Different categories of cos: SECP gets powers to approve capital expenditure/disposal of fixed assets

Business bank account opening: RRMC for making NTN mandatory

Read more stories