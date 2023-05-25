AVN 49.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.56%)
BAFL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.83%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.52%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
EPCL 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.51%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 75.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.61%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PPL 58.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.5%)
PRL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.03%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 92.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.74 (-5.83%)
UNITY 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -11 (-0.27%)
BR30 13,977 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.53%)
KSE100 40,996 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,552 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IMF approves $3.5bn loan agreement for Ivory Coast

AFP Published May 25, 2023 Updated May 25, 2023 01:56pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: International Monetary Fund (IMF) executives have approved a $3.5-billion loan agreement for Ivory Coast to help the country tackle financial challenges and assist with its economic transformation, the fund announced Wednesday.

Getting the loan in full will be contingent on the West African nation making structural changes to its economy, which is squeezed by a global downturn and the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine.

The 40-month arrangement will “help support the country’s transformation towards upper-middle income status” over the medium term while preserving macroeconomic stability, the IMF said in a statement.

“Consecutive global shocks have strained Cote d’Ivoire’s public finances as well as regional reserves,” IMF Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura said in a statement, referring to the country by its francophone name.

The program will help the country tackle the “triple shocks” of the Covid-19 pandemic, global monetary tightening, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the statement from the IMF.

IMF says UK no longer heading for a recession in 2023

The key target of the program’s reform agenda, meanwhile, is domestic revenue mobilization, which the IMF said was central to preserving fiscal and debt sustainability, and would help generate the “fiscal space” needed to allow for deeper economic transformation.

The first tranche of the loan worth close to $500 million will be made immediately available to the Ivorian authorities to support the budget, the IMF said.

IMF Ghana Ghana economy

Comments

1000 characters

IMF approves $3.5bn loan agreement for Ivory Coast

Intra-day update: rupee claws back some ground against US dollar

Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan: PM says incidents of May 9 a ‘wake-up call for us’

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

Default fears deepen but Dar exudes optimism

Dar explains country’s debt burden

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Asian currencies downcast, investors flock to dollar

Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

NAC approves ‘0.29pc’ provisional growth rate

Read more stories