NAC approves ‘0.29pc’ provisional growth rate

ISLAMABAD: The National Accounts Committee (NAC) has approved 0.29 percent estimated provisional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to 6.1 percent for the last financial year 2021-22, it is learnt.

According to the sources, the meeting of the NAC to review the final, revised and provisional estimates of GDP for the years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively was held on Wednesday midnight in the Auditorium of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI), P-Block, Islamabad. The secretary MoPD&SI chaired the meeting.

The sources said the growth rate of agricultural, industrial and services sectors has been estimated at 1.55 percent, negative 2.94 percent and 0.86 percent, respectively for the current fiscal year as compared 4.27 percent, 6.83 percent and 6.59 percent for the last fiscal year.

