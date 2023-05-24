May 9 to be remembered as ‘darkest day’ in the history of Pakistan: CM

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has underscored the importance of close coordination between the police and public prosecution departments, so that those who attacked Jinnah House and military installations would not escape justice.

While chairing a meeting at his office, to assess the progress made in the legal proceedings against the culprits involved in the events of May 09, the CM, expressing his grave concern emphasized that May 09 would be etched in Pakistan’s history as one of its darkest days.

CM stressed the need for the swift apprehension of the nominated culprits and thorough, professional investigations into all cases. Every individual involved in these incidents must face the full force of the law, ensuring that none of the culprits evades a strict punishment. Equally important is the assurance that no innocent individual falls victim to wrongful conviction, the CM added.

IG police gave a briefing on the apprehensions, identifications, investigations, and proceedings related to the individuals responsible for the incidents.

Moreover, talking to delegations from the Multan High Court Bar Association, as well as the district bar associations of Vehari and Lodhran, the CM assured resolution of their issues on priority basis and directed the deputy commissioner concerned to take steps for the seating arrangement and air conditioning system in the auditorium of Multan High Court Bar Association.

He also sought a plan for the expansion of the ladies’ bar room and the establishment of a daycare center. Similarly, the executive room would be expanded while resolving security issues of the bar association, he said. In addition, financial assistance was announced for the provision of books and subscriptions to international libraries.

The CM directed the completion of the boundary walls and tough tiles work of Lodhran & Vehari bar associations and sought a report from the senior member board of revenue and the deputy commissioner to assess the possibility of a lawyers’ colony.

The CM also approved financial assistance for libraries and other matters related to the bar associations and instructed the deputy commissioner to take immediate action for the installation of a filtration plant at the Vehari bar association.

