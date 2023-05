KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter president Aftab Siddiqui has quit the party and politics. In a statement, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui – who had been a member of National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi – said he has left politics and resigned from the party’s position.

However, he said, he – who is also a businessman – will continue to serve the country and for improvement of the economy in ‘individual capacity’.