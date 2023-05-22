AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
‘National Film Production Institute’ inaugurated

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for information and broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday inaugurated the National Film Production Institute (NFPI) on Sunday and stated the film industry is the only industry in the country with zero taxes on it: whether it is import of equipment or income.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, she said that the establishment of the NFPI will promote filmmaking. In the film policy, attention has also been paid to restore the cinemas and the establishment of the film Institute is part of the vision for the development of this sector.

She said that film policy was approved by the federal cabinet in 2018 to facilitate the industry and youth which is 66 percent of the population when they enter in this field have the infrastructure to easily venture the films. She also gave example of Maula Jatt and many other films through screen tourism Pakistan penetrated in overseas community and international community.

The Minister added there is opportunity for to present glorious as was past. In PTV institute, she said that there is a film city concept and government would continue to develop infrastructure to provide enabling environment for its promotion.

The minister added that PTV and Radio Pakistan have the biggest infrastructure in the country and their academies should educate children about constitution, democracy and politics.

Marriyum Aurangzeb Information Minister National Film Production Institute NFPI

