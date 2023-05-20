COAS says legal process of May 9 rioters’ trial under army laws has commenced

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir has said the “legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators involved in May 9 tragedy has commenced under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the Constitution of Pakistan,” a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military's media wing, COAS Gen Asim Munir visited Lahore today and a laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument. The army chief paid rich tributes to the shuhada (martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

COAS was given a briefing on the events of May 9, the statement said, adding that the COAS also paid a visit to Jinnah House and an army installation that were “blatantly attacked and vandalised by politically motivated rioters”.

The statement said the COAS emphasised that the “army draws its strength from people and any effort to drive a wedge between the army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the state which is neither tolerable nor condonable under any circumstances”.

“Hostile and inimical forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs of the enemy will be defeated with the support of the nation,” he added.

COAS also visited the Qurban Lines in Lahore where he paid homage to martyrs of police and “appreciated the professionalism and restraint exercised by them during the riots/ vandalism.”

The ISPR said the COAS assured that law enforcement agencies had the army’s full support for their capacity enhancement, intelligence sharing, and training.

“Later, the COAS also visited Services Hospital Lahore and inquired about the well-being of DIG Ali Nasir Rizvi who was injured by political miscreants during the May 9 incident,” the statement added.