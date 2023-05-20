AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

AFP Published 20 May, 2023 02:22pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

CANNES, France: Cannes is set for another major Hollywood premiere on Saturday, as Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese bring their Native American crime epic, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, to the French Riviera.

Lips are tightly sealed around the three-and-a-half hour movie, but it is based on the best-selling book by US journalist David Grann about a wave of murders among the wealthy Osage Indians in the 1920s and the birth of the FBI.

The bullwhip is back: Harrison Ford in Cannes for ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere

Cannes has had no shortage of splashy moments since it kicked off on Tuesday with the controversial appearance of Johnny Depp in his first movie since a bitter trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

He played French king Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’, which received middling reviews, and festival director Thierry Fremaux irked online critics by saying “I don’t care” about Depp’s legal woes.

The festival also saw an emotional appearance from Harrison Ford, receiving an honorary Palme d’Or at the world premiere of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’.

At the risk of turning this year’s Cannes into a festival of ageing Hollywood males, there was also an honorary Palme for Michael Douglas, and an appearance from Sean Penn as a grizzled New York paramedic in ‘Black Flies’.

Meanwhile, the main competition for the top prize Palme d’Or is heating up. Among the early front-runners, is British director Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’, a horrifying look at the private lives of Nazi officers working at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Also getting plaudits is ‘Four Daughters’, Kaouther Ben Hania’s clever semi-documentary about a Tunisian mother trying to deal with the radicalisation of her children.

A total of 21 films are competing for the hearts of a jury led by last year’s winner, Ruben Ostlund (‘Triangle of Sadness’), ahead of awards night on May 27.

Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar make Cannes red carpet debuts

Italian-American icons

But all eyes will be on the red carpet this Saturday as three icons of Italian-American cinema make their way to the Palais des Festivals.

DiCaprio and De Niro are both long-time Scorsese collaborators. But he has never before cast them in the same film, apart from a funny short in 2015, ‘The Audition’, in which they competed for a part in his next movie.

The film world is also painfully aware that it may be one of the last movies from the master behind ‘Goodfellas’, ‘Raging Bull’ and ‘Taxi Driver’.

In a poignant interview earlier this week, the 80-year-old Scorsese told Deadline: “I’m old… I want to tell stories, and there’s no more time.”

‘Taxi Driver’ won the Palme d’Or in 1976, but he has not been back in the Cannes competition since 1985’s lesser-known ‘After Hours’, though he did serve as jury president in 1998.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, which was funded by Apple, is showing out of competition.

Apple Leonardo DiCaprio Cannes Film Festival Martin Scorsese

Comments

1000 characters

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Slow growth, rising inflation: SBP projects a double whammy for country

LHC orders release of 123 PTI workers

LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

US debt talks on knife edge

G7 to agree tools to counter Chinese economic ‘coercion’

IK refuses home search by police, sets his own terms

Local, foreign assets: Rs9bn CVT collected so far

PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

Hydropower, water projects: Ministry agrees to allocate Rs100bn as IBC

Read more stories