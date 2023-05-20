AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
Karachi-Saint Petersburg: Pak Shaheen launching direct container shipping service

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2023
KARACHI: M/s Pak Shaheen (Private) Limited is launching a direct containerized shipping service between Karachi and Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation and the first ever ship of NECO Line, a Russian shipping company, will call on May 25, 2023 at Karachi Port.

This direct shipping service will facilitate business community and exporters by providing direct access to Pakistani products in Russian market. Earlier, Pakistani products were being exported to the Russia via transshipment and causing delay and enhanced freight cost.

“This direct shipping facility will facilitate businessmen to export various commodities including confectionery, fruits, vegetables, gloves, apparels, leather goods, rice, Himalayan salt, sports goods, surgical items and textiles to Russia”, Abdullah, CEO Pak Shaheen (Private) Limited said.

He said Pakistani shipments were taking long time to arrive at Russian port and now through this direct shipping service these shipments would land in only 19 days in the Russian market.

Abdullah said that Russia is a huge market for Pakistani commodities. He was optimistic that Pakistani exports to Russia will see significant increase as through this direct shipping service these Pakistani products would be more competitive.

He pointed out that Chinese and Pakistani banks would be involved in all the transactions and payments would be made in Chinese currency Yuan.

According to a study, the Russian market presents an opportunity for Pakistan to increase its exports but is hampered by factors related to the lack of banking and payment channels, absence of direct cargo and passenger flights, long transit periods, increased freight charges among others.

