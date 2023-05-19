AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,382 Increased By 28.7 (0.2%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Fintech Abhi acquires equity stake in Universal Network System

BR Web Desk Published 19 May, 2023 03:17pm
Follow us

Abhi Private Limited (ABHI), a financial platform in Pakistan, has acquired an equity stake in Universal Network Systems Limited (UNSL)

UNSL, a cargo forwarder that also provides domestic and international courier and allied services, shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We are pleased to inform that Abhi Private Limited has acquired an equity stake comprising of 2,742,000 shares in the company,” said UNSL in a statement.

Last month, UNSL informed the bourse that Abhi would acquire an equity stake in the company, “making way for Pakistan’s largest platform to tap into fintech & logistics deployment in retail distribution of products across Pakistan”.

“Share purchase agreement between shareholders of UNSL and ABHI has been signed to complete the formalities for finalization of this transaction,” UNSL said back then.

Abhi’s platform enables employees of its partners to withdraw salary advances based on their accrued wages at any time. The fintech funds these advances, and hence, it has no effect on partner employer’s balance sheets and repayments are deducted from the employee’s salary.

Last week, Abhi raised the first-ever Sukuk bond for a fintech in the Middle East, Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) region. The bond worth Rs2 billion ($7.1 million) potentially opens a new funding line for startups that have struggled to attract funds in recent months.

The Karachi-based startup, which allows salaried employees to access funds before their payday, said demand for the Sukuk exceeded expectations, with subscriptions reaching twice the anticipated amount due to the company’s strong credit ratings, creditworthiness and profitability.

Last year, Abhi said it secured $17 million in a Series A fund-raising round led by international venture capital (VC) firm Speedinvest and supported by Global Ventures, VentureSouq, VEF, Sturgeon Capital, Rallycap and FJ Labs.

In June 2021, the company raised $2 million as seed investment, led by Vostok Emerging Finance. Later, in November, it said it had raised funds again, this time at a $40-million valuation, just months after introducing its business. The amount of funds raised in this round was not disclosed.

Comments

1000 characters

Fintech Abhi acquires equity stake in Universal Network System

Lahore ATC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in 3 cases

IMF is baulking probably due to political unrest in Pakistan, says Bloomberg

3rd successive decline: rupee settles at 285.82 against US dollar

Attack on Jinnah House brought ‘disgrace’ to country: Imran

Electricity generation in Pakistan declines 23% YoY in April

China opposes G20 tourism meeting in IIOJK: CNN-News 18

Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career

Oil rebounds on fading risk of US debt default

PD’s FY24 uplift projects: Rs50bn indicative budget ceilings approved

Read more stories