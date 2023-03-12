AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI worker killed in police custody, claims Fawad

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2023 05:55am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has rejected the caretaker Punjab government’s claim that PTI worker Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah was killed in a road accident, and instead maintained he was tortured to death in police custody.

While addressing a press conference here on Saturday flanked by PTI leader Farrukh Habib and other PTI leaders, the former Federal Information Minister said that they were going to ask the Lahore High Court Chief Justice to form an independent judicial commission to investigate the incident.

He further said they would also ask the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi from working in the province, as he was distorting the investigation and covering up the murder of their party worker. “The cabinet should be dissolved and a new cabinet should be formed. Till the CM and Inspector General Punjab Usman Anwar remain in their posts, the accountability process against them could not proceed; hence, they should be first removed from their seats.

He claimed that the IG Punjab took all CCTV footage from the Services Hospital in his custody, which amounted to tampering with the evidence. “It was obvious that they took the footage to tamper it and used it against us,” he added.

“The attempt to cover up the murder of Zille Shah was not a new thing; they were trying to cover up an assassination attempt on their party chairman and the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif,” he added.

He pointed out that Section 144 was imposed when the PTI rally was ready and subsequently, the government baton-charged the PTI workers and Ali Bilal was first its victim; later they were taken away on a prisoner van.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry PTI PTI worker police custody Ali Bilal PTI worker killed

Comments

1000 characters

PTI worker killed in police custody, claims Fawad

IK to lead Lahore rally today

Bridge financing for digital census: ECC asks 4 ministries to surrender Rs12bn

SBP informs Senate panel: Forex’s fall has led to 28.2pc PKR slump in FY23 so far

Nepra’s ‘inefficiency’ attracts the wrath of cabinet

LNG import: ECC may allow PLL to execute FA with Azeri firm

Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

Social protection: World Bank’s $200m Punjab project makes little progress

SS Sheet under PCT heading 7219.9090: FBR body rules against imposition of 20pc duty

Revenue from corporate sector drops 30pc due to massive closures

Customs sets up cell to monitor sugar export

Read more stories