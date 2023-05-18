AVN 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.92 (-12.82%)
Imdadullah Bosal appointed Finance Secretary, replaces Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh

  • Bosal was working as Special Secretary Finance
BR Web Desk Published 18 May, 2023 06:37pm
<p>Imdadullah Bosal was appointed Finance Secretary, a notification on May 18, 2023 stated. Photo: Twitter</p>

Imdadullah Bosal was appointed Finance Secretary, a notification on May 18, 2023 stated. Photo: Twitter
The government of Pakistan on Thursday appointed Imdadullah Bosal as Finance Secretary, replacing Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh from the position.

An Establishment Division notification, copy of which is available with Business Recorder, stated: “Imdadullah Bosal, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Special Secretary, Finance Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Finance Division with immediate effect”.

Bosal holds a Master’s degree in Political Economy of Development from School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. He also holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy from University of Oxford.

The outgoing secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh is a PAS officer, and has more than 29 years of experience of working in a broad range of organisations both within the public sector as well as outside.

Hamed earned his MBA degree from IBA, Karachi and MSc Development Studies from School of Oriental & African Studies (SOAS), United Kingdom on a Chevening Scholarship. He was awarded the Hubert Humphery Fellowship in 2013.

Hamed has served in three provinces (Sindh, Khyber Pukhtunkhawa and Punjab) and federal government in various positions. He also has extensive experience of working in the realm of public finance.

