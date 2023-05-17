PTI’s Aamir Kiyani announces to quit politics

Amir Mehmood Kiyani, a senior member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that he is quitting politics, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at the Islamabad press club, Kiyani also announced that he would part ways with PTI after the attacks of May 9 on the security forces.

“My entire family, including my grandfather and everyone, we belong to an army family,” he said.

He stated that the May 9 violence was a painful event for everyone. Kiyani said that he is also “affiliated” with the army.

“Our domain is politics, and we should stay in it,” he added.

Kiyani said he didn't attend the meetings that took place at Zaman Park during the last two months.

"I never made any statement against the army in 27 years," he said, adding May 9 incident perturbed him a lot.

The development comes a day after PTI MNA from Karachi, Mohamood Moulvi announced to quit the party over May 9 vandalism against military installations.

Mahmood, who was PTI’s MNA from Karachi’s NA-25, also announced his resignation from the seat.

Earlier on Wednesday, PTI leader Ali Zaidi refuted rumours of quitting the party and condemned the violence that took place on May 9 following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Speaking on the May 9 protests, he said: “Armed forces are the pride of Pakistan and they are the reason why we all sleep peacefully.”

Following Imran’s arrest, protests erupted throughout Pakistan that transformed into violence. Nearly 2,000 people were arrested and at least eight were killed.

Hundreds of protesters blocked highways and main entry, and exit routes to all major cities, attacking and burning state buildings, police, and public vehicles and rampaging through army installations.

The civil leadership and military top brass on Tuesday endorsed a decision made a day earlier during a meeting of corps commanders to invoke the Army Act and Official Secrets Act against people suspected of involvement in the May 9 riots.