May 17, 2023
Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya attend Bulgari event in Venice

Published 17 May, 2023 05:29pm
Photo: Instagram @harpersbazaar
Italian luxury jewellery brand, Bulgari showcased its new ‘Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry’ collection in Venice on Wednesday, with brand ambassadors Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway in attendance.

Held at the at the Palazzo Ducale, the Roman brand is known for its fine jewellery, watches, fragrances, accessories, and leather goods.

Chopra, who was named a Global Brand Ambassador for the house in 2022, was dressed in a red couture ensemble by Miss Sohee while Hathaway was dressed in Versace.

Earlier this year, Chopra and Zendaya also donned Bulgari fine jewellery from the Serpenti collection for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Chopra was named Global Brand Ambassador in 2022, and was introduced by the brand in a fashion film shot in Rome.

It is India’s time on the global stage; Pakistan is nowhere near it

Chopra was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series, ‘Citadel’ along with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

She began her career in Bollywood with hit films like ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Barfi!’. Chopra has also starred as Alex Parrish in the ABC series ‘Quantico’, becoming the first South Asian to feature in an American network drama series.

Priyanka Chopra credits Bollywood background for action in upcoming series ‘Citadel’

