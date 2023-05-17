Brent oil neutral in $74.43-$76.09 range

Brent oil looks neutral in a range of $74.43-$76.09 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction. The contract failed twice to break a weak resistance at $76.09.

The failure suggests a dissipation of the bullish momentum built on Tuesday.

The rise triggered by the support at $73.68 looks more like a simple bounce against the fall from $77.57, rather than a continuation of the uptrend from $71.28.

Strategically, it is better to wait for the market to get out of the range of $73.68-$76.09 before forming a trending view.

Immediate resistance is at $75.17, a break above which could lead to a gain to $76.09. On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a similar neutral range of $73.82-$77.56.

Brent oil may test resistance zone of $76.09-$76.65

Market may consolidate within this range for one or few days before choosing its next direction.

A break below $73.82 could open the way towards $67.75-$70.12 range, while a break above $77.56 could lead to a gain to $80.72.