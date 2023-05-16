AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By 35.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,684 Increased By 142.5 (0.98%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 328.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 15,040 Increased By 133.8 (0.9%)
Brent oil may test resistance zone of $76.09-$76.65

Reuters Published 16 May, 2023 10:58am
Brent oil may test a resistance zone of $76.09-$76.65 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $77.57. The contract found a strong support of $73.68.

The rise on Monday suggests the completion of a drop from $77.57 and a possible continuation of the uptrend from $71.28. Driven by a wave c, the contract may climb to $77.57.

This bullish outlook has to be revised, once oil breaks below $75.17, or fails to go above $76.09.

A break below $75.17 may be followed by a drop into $73.68-$74.43 range.

Brent oil may break support at $73.68 and fall more

Such a fall could signal the continuation of the downtrend from $77.57.

On the daily chart, oil found a support at $73.82. It may consolidate above this level and below $77.56 for one or few days before choosing its next direction.

A break below $73.82 could open the way towards $67.75-$70.12 range, while a break above $77.56 could lead to a gain to $80.72.

Brent crude oil

