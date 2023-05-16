AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat eases after surge, corn and soy also lower

Reuters Published 16 May, 2023 05:36pm
Follow us

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat edged lower on Tuesday, consolidating after a rally on lower-than-expected U.S. supply forecasts as the market monitored talks to extend a Black Sea corridor from Ukraine beyond a deadline this week.

Corn and soybeans ticked down too, with spring planting progress and projections of record harvests in the United States weighing on prices.

Limited moves in grains also reflected a subdued mood in wider financial markets amid concerns about the economic outlook and political deadlock over a U.S. government borrowing limit.

Wheat extends gains on US crop outlook, Black Sea deal doubts

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $6.56-1/4 a bushel by 1044 GMT, easing back from a one-week high earlier in the session.

The contract had climbed 4% on Monday as the market reacted to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2023/24 projections on Friday. The USDA forecast the smallest hard red winter wheat crop since 1957 in the drought-hit U.S. Plains and projected overall U.S. wheat stocks at a 16-year low.

In a weekly crop progress report released after Monday’s close, the USDA estimated as unchanged the condition of U.S. winter wheat, whereas analysts had on average expected a slight improvement following recent rain relief.

Investors were also awaiting the outcome of negotiations to extend the deal allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea.

The Kremlin, which has repeatedly warned it could quit the agreement on May 18 over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports, said on Tuesday that questions remained about Russia’s part of the Black Sea grain deal and contacts were continuing.

“Beyond the Black Sea Grain corridor headlines, agriculture traders are watching U.S. weather and Brazil’s FOB (export) prices,” Peak Trading Research said in a note.

CBOT corn fell 0.5% to $5.89-1/2 a bushel and soybeans edged down 0.4% to $13.95-1/2 a bushel.

The USDA on Friday projected record U.S. harvests of both crops.

The agency then said on Monday that the U.S. corn crop was 65% planted and soybean planting was 49% complete, both slightly behind trade expectations, but still ahead of their respective five-year averages.

Wheat Corn

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat eases after surge, corn and soy also lower

Individuals have right to protest without violence: US State Dept

Rupee little changed, settles at 284.96 against US dollar

Pakistan’s fuel oil exports swell amid suppressed domestic demand: report

PTI MNA Mahmood Moulvi quits party over attack on military installations

Political clarity bolsters PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.69%

NA passes bill recommending punishment on contempt of Parliament

Pakistan unhappy with new ICC revenue model, demands clarity

Oil steadies as IEA turns more bullish on oil demand

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

16 killed in Pakistan tribal clash over coal-rich mountains

Read more stories