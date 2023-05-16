AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
Pakistan barred: Mumbai Film Festival slammed for excluding countries from entry

BR Life & Style Published 16 May, 2023 04:19pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, organized by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), is facing scrutiny for its decision to exclude Pakistan from the list of eligible countries in its South Asian competition.

This move has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the festival’s commitment to promoting cultural exchange and unity through the arts.

Users noted the limitations on entry, despite a call for South Asian talent, shedding light on the plight of cultural exchange between the two countries.

The festival, slated to run from October 27-November 5, posted a call for entries for consideration on an Instagram post on Monday. Author Anupama Chopra posted that particular post, while actor Priyanka Chopra posted an earlier one, announcing the dates of the festival with the caption, “@mumbaifilmfestival has been reimagined with a creative vision to showcase the best of Indian and South Asian cinema to the world and vice versa.”

Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai-based telecommunications company, Jio, appears to be a sponsoring the festival, with its logo visible on the title, and his daughter Isha Ambani tagged on most posts.

Since its inception in 1997, the festival has claimed to be a prominent platform for showcasing the best of contemporary world cinema and talent.

With an expanded vision to spotlight South Asian and South Asian diaspora filmmakers, the festival aims to connect emerging talent to the worldwide festival ecosystem.

Pakistani actor Nimra Bucha, who appears in the film, ‘Polite Society’, was also left out of a promotional poster featured on the Mumbai Film Festival Instagram page. The film was recently honoured at the UK Asian Film Festival where it won the ‘Filmwallahs Choice Award’.

