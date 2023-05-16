AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By 35 (0.83%)
BR30 14,684 Increased By 142.8 (0.98%)
KSE100 42,046 Increased By 327.9 (0.79%)
KSE30 15,041 Increased By 134.6 (0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall ahead of RBA minutes

Reuters Published 16 May, 2023 11:48am
Follow us

Australian shares edged lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in gold and technology stocks, as traders awaited minutes of the central bank’s last policy meeting to assess the trajectory of interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.2% at 7,255.4, as of 0053 GMT, after closing 0.1% higher on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to publish the minutes of its May decision later in the day.

Currently, markets have priced in an 87% chance of a pause in June, while seeing a higher risk of a move in August or September.

Globally, investors digested US manufacturing data that raised concerns about a slowing economy while keeping an eye on the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations.

In Sydney, mining stocks advanced 0.4% on strong underlying iron ore prices. Sector-heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto gained 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Heavyweight financial stocks rose 0.3%, with the so called “big four” banks trading in positive territory. Energy stocks climbed 0.4% after oil prices rose overnight. Sector major Santos Ltd gained 0.3%.

Gold stocks slid 0.9% despite a rise in bullion prices. Gold miners Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining lost 1.0% and 0.8%, respectively. Tech stocks slid more than 1%, with Xero Ltd down 1.5%.

Among individual stocks, Australian Strategic Materials Ltd rose 5.4% after the company signed an agreement to sell neodymium iron boron alloy from its Korean metals plant to US-based rare-earth magnet maker Noveon Magnetics Inc.

Australian shares slip as financials, tech stocks weigh

James Hardie Industries rose 7.3% to become the top gainer on the benchmark index after it forecast a higher profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index retreated 0.1% 11,926.01.

Australian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares fall ahead of RBA minutes

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Oil trades sideways amid US plan to refill reserves, mixed China outlook

TDAP, KGCC: AGP uncovers ‘irregularities’

$42.3m of WB disbursement: ECC approves Rs7.84bn TSG as rupee cover

May 9 mayhem: Enraged army trying harder to overcome pain

Fazl warns CJP against issuing contempt notice to PM

Read more stories