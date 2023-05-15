AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 23.4 (0.56%)
BR30 14,444 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
KSE100 41,424 Increased By 349.2 (0.85%)
KSE30 14,779 Increased By 46.5 (0.32%)
Australian shares slip as financials, tech stocks weigh

Reuters Published 15 May, 2023 10:32am
Australian shares slipped on Monday as banking and tech stocks declined, while sentiment was also dented by a report from last week that showed US consumer sentiment slumped to a six-month low in May.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 7,239.2 points by 0101 GMT.

US consumer sentiment dropped last month on worries that political haggling over raising the borrowing cap could trigger a recession, a University of Michigan survey showed on Friday.

On Monday, Australian financial stocks led the declines, dropping 1.1%. All four “Big Four” banks slid.

Tech stocks retreated 0.5%, tracking their Wall Street peers lower.

Newcrest Mining Ltd rose 1.7% after the gold miner said it would back Newmont Corp’s A$26.2 billion ($17.8 billion) takeover offer in one of the world’s largest buyouts so far this year.

Meanwhile, St Barbara said it would not engage further with Silver Lake Resources on its revised A$707 million ($479.56 million) offer for the gold miner’s Western Australian Leonora assets, sending shares about 4% higher.

Australian shares struggle for direction despite US data cheer

InvoCare climbed 11% after the funeral services provider received a higher A$1.86 billion ($1.26 billion) offer from TPG Global, weeks after the private equity firm withdrew its A$1.81 billion buyout bid.

The mining index advanced 0.6%, with sector heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto rising 1.2% and 0.7%, respectively. Gold stocks added 1.7% even amid subdued bullion prices. Sector-major Northern Star Resources gained 1.8%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.4% to 11,887.66 points.

Australian stocks

