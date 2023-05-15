PTI’s Firdous Naqvi arrested

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi has been arrested in Karachi amid an ongoing crackdown against the party.

According to details, the police arrested the Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) from Karachi’s Pehlwan Goth following his participation in ‘peaceful protests’ staged by the PTI in a bid to “Save the Constitution and Save Pakistan”.

In a statement, the police said several cases were registered against Firdous Shamim Naqvi during the recent protests following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan – who was later released on Supreme Court of Pakistan’s (SC) orders.

The senior PTI leader was leading a rally in different areas. Meanwhile, the police have also detained four female party workers from Insaf House at Shahre Faisal.