Loss of human lives heart wrenching: President Arif Alvi

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed concern over the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the subsequent deterioration of law and order situation in the country.

In a tweet, he wrote “loss of human lives is heart wrenching. Protest is the right of every citizen of Pakistan but it should be done within legal limits”.

He stated that the destruction of property and vehicles should be condemned.

“I am worried over the current situation. The matter should be resolved,” he said and appealed all Pakistanis to remain peaceful.

Imran was arrested by NAB from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Following his arrest, PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falaknaz Chitrali, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Maleeka Bokhari were also arrested.

Major cities of the nation erupted with protests that led to many incidents of violence. Punjab police arrested over 1,000 people in connection to protests.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the violent protests being led by PTI amounted to “unforgivable crimes” and are “acts of terrorism.”

He warned that strict action would be taken against “state’s enemies” who are ransacking public properties and state installations.