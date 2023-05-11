AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore holds ground on renewed China demand optimism

Reuters Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

MANILA: Benchmark iron ore futures held their ground on Wednesday, supported by renewed optimism around demand prospects in top steel producer China, while other steelmaking ingredients including coking coal slumped after a two-day advance.

Iron ore’s most-active June contract on the Singapore Exchange was up 1.6% at $103.65 a tonne, as of 0330 GMT, having hit $105.15 earlier in the session.

On China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore’s most-traded September contract ended morning trade 0.1% lower at 721 yuan ($104.31)a tonne. It earlier touched 733 yuan, its strongest since April 24.

Support for iron ore remained largely intact, with steel industry consultancy and data provider Mysteel reporting that six mills in North China’s Shanxi province will gradually resume production in the coming two weeks amid improved margins, thanks to lower production costs.

That will likely increase the daily blast furnace capacity utilization rate to 89% from 74.8% as of May 9, Mysteel analysts said. Expectations of expanded stimulus for China’s economy amid an uneven recovery also kept iron ore prices supported.

“Certainly there is a feeling that Chinese authorities are likely to announce further supportive measures over the coming weeks,” said Al Munro of broker Marex.

Dalian coking coal, however, shed as much as 3.4%, while Dalian coke dropped 2.1%. “Considering that the demand is still facing downward pressure, traders are less motivated to haul coking coal,” Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note.

China’s coal imports fell in April from a 15-month high in the prior month, but its January-April purchases rose a hefty 89% from a year earlier, data on Tuesday showed, overshadowing the suspension of operations at 32 open-pit mines for safety in the northwestern Inner Mongolia region.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.9%, hot-rolled coil fell 1.4%, wire rod dipped 2.7%, and stainless steel lost 0.4%.

iron ore iron ore prices iron ore export iron ore rates

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore holds ground on renewed China demand optimism

Military reacts strongly

Army deployed in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

Miscreants will be brought to justice: PM

IK remanded in NAB custody for eight days

Special Technology Zones: FBR imposes conditions on importers

Cabinet approves sale of old chancery building in Washington

Exporters oppose ban on rice cultivation in various Sindh districts

TPS Guddu: PD against planned diversion of gas supply to urea factories

International tax conventions, deals: SC says role of state more of an implementer than an interpreter

Power supply to Dasu affectees: Pesco accused of being uncooperative

Read more stories