PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

  • Qureshi is the fourth high profile party leader to be detained following Imran Khan’s arrest
BR Web Desk Published May 10, 2023 Updated May 10, 2023 05:45pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested from the federal capital's Red Zone on Wednesday, a day after party chief Imran Khan was arrested from Islamabad as well, Aaj News reported.

The development comes hours after PTI's General Secretary Asad Umar was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

He was arrested by the Islamabad police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad, though it is unclear in which case.

Qureshi is the fourth PTI leader to be detained following Imran Khan’s arrest.

Earlier, former Punjab governor Omer Cheema was also “abducted”, the party claimed.

On Tuesday night, PTI’s Ali Zaidi was arrested by the Sindh Police. Zaidi, president of the party’s Sindh chapter, was reportedly arrested from Kalapul in Karachi where he was leading the PTI workers’ protest against Imran’s arrest.

As PTI-led protests intensify across Pakistan, the Ministry of Interior has authorized the deployment of the Pakistan Army in Punjab to maintain law and order in the province.

The government has also blocked social media and mobile broadband to contain the unrest.

PTI chief Shah Mahmud Qureshi

