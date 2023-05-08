AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.87%)
Intra-day update: rupee dips marginally against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 8, 2023 Updated May 8, 2023 11:18am
The Pakistani rupee declined slightly against the US dollar, depreciating nearly 0.05% in the inter-bank market during the early hours of trading on Monday.

At around 10:30am, the currency was being quoted at 283.72, a decrease of Re0.13.

During the previous week, the rupee had inched up 0.08% against the US dollar. The currency struggled to find direction amid a current account surplus and a pending bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On Friday, the rupee had closed at 283.59 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, Pakistan faces $3.7 billion of debt payments starting this month, Fitch Ratings said, according to Bloomberg.

“About $700 million of maturities are due in May and another $3 billion in June,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

Fitch expects $2.4 billion of deposits and loans from China will be rolled over, the report added.

Globally, the US dollar was catching its breath on Monday after dropping last week when the Federal Reserve hinted at an end to the US rate increase cycle, with traders turning their focus to US inflation and bank lending data for the week ahead.

US interest rate futures are pricing about a one-third chance of a rate cut as soon as July, according to the CME FedWatch tool - even though stronger-than-forecast US jobs data released on Friday suggests that might be premature.

The US dollar index dropped for a second week in a row last week, losing about 0.4%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose slightly on Monday as traders remained cautious despite receding fears of a recession in the US, which drove prices down for three straight weeks for the first time since November.

This is an intra-day update

