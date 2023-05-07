AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM attends coronation

APP Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
Follow us

LONDON: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif represented Pakistan at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III here on Saturday.

The coronation is the first occasion in 70 years that a British monarch has been anointed.

Earlier, his mother, late Queen Elizabeth II had ascended the throne in 1953.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif representing Pakistan conveyed best wishes on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan to the King.

King Charles III crowned at London's Westminster Abbey

Earlier, on Friday, the prime minister attended a gathering of Commonwealth leaders at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London.

Speaking at the event, the prime minister noted that the accession of the new King, who is also head of the Commonwealth, opened new vistas and fresh avenues for the multilateral forum and was an opportune moment to infuse the organisation with even greater energy and sense of purpose.

He underscored the significance of the Pakistan-Commonwealth partnership, particularly on youth empowerment and youth engagement.

On the sidelines, he interacted with a number of global and Commonwealth leaders including UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Secretary General Commonwealth Patricia Scotland.

The prime minister is also due to meet First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf on Sunday.

Hamza who was recently elected by the Scottish Parliament to head the devolved Scottish government, is the first Muslim and first British Pakistani to do so.

Pakistan and the UK enjoy a deep and enduring friendship grounded in historic affinities and abiding people-to-people linkages.

The prime minister’s participation at the coronation underscores the enduring and multifaceted ties that continue to exist between the two friendly countries, inter alia through the Royal family’s longstanding and affectionate association with Pakistan and its people.

Shehbaz Sharif Queen Elizabeth II King Charles III coronation ceremony of King Charles III

Comments

1000 characters

PM attends coronation

Election demand reiterated: IK to hold rallies from next week

Islamabad, Kabul agree to remove trade barriers

Pakistan, China resolve to strengthen time-tested ties

Trilateral dialogue: Socioeconomic uplift tied to Afghan peace

Xi sends congratulatory message

Budget proposals: PSX for digitization of cash transactions

Peshawar terror incident: ECC approves Rs284.5m package for families of Shuhada, injured persons

Toshakhana case: IHC declares NAB call-up notices to IK, wife illegal

Time is not essence of contracts relating to immovable property: LHC

Read more stories