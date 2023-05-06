AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
DGKC 49.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.03%)
EPCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.87%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.07%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 107.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPIB increases MD’s basic pay by 17pc, withdraws some facilities

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has increased basic salary of Managing Director PPIB, Shah Jahan Mirza by 17 percent but withdrew some existing facilities.

Well informed sources told Business Recorder that as the agenda was tabled for revision in salary package for consideration of the Board, MD PPIB, who is also CEO of Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) left the meeting room.

Director General, Human Resource, PPIB, Khalid Umar apprised that after approval of the Federal Cabinet on January 27, 2023, Shah Jahan Mirza was appointed as Managing Director PPIB with effect from January 27, 2023 for a period of three years. He narrated provisions of sub sections 1 & 4 of section-7 of the PPIB Act 2012, and previously approved remuneration whereby the Board of Directors authorized Chairman PPIB to fix the salary of MD PPIB within approved remuneration.

The Board deliberated on the proposal and approved it with following amendments: (i) minimum basic pay in the pay scale for MD will be Rs 900,000 instead of Rs 770,000; (ii) maximum basic pay will be Rs 1,600,000 instead of Rs 1,430,000; (iii) car buy out option will be deleted; (iv) hospitalisation will be “reimbursable for self, parents, spouse and dependent children on actual basis” instead of “annual Rs 1 million (self-administered)”; (v) club membership and annual fee of Rs 1.5 million will be deleted; and (vi) the Board decided that from date of current appointment i.e. January 27, 2023, MD PPIB will continue to draw same salary as he was receiving on expiry of previous tenure, subject to approved changes. Due to increase in maximum limit of pay scale, salary will increase on annual basis.

On a question from DG F&P PPIB about already paid club membership, the Board clarified that no further payment of club membership fee will be made from now onwards.

On a question from DG HR PPIB regarding 10-day gap between expiry date of previous tenure and current appointment date, the Board clarified that no payment for this gap will be made.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPIB AEDB basic pay Shah Jahan Mirza

Comments

1000 characters

PPIB increases MD’s basic pay by 17pc, withdraws some facilities

Fiscal deficit for Jul-Mar reaches 3.7pc of GDP

IMF to wrap up bailout review once financing in place

Senate passes SC (Review of Judgements, Orders) Bill amid uproar

Bilawal entrenches country’s position on Kashmir

Desperate Indian foreign minister bursts out against Pakistan

Rs300bn dues of CPEC IPPs likely to be cleared next month

Updated ICT law unveiled to charge 15pc GST on services

Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak

Chinese FM arrives in Islamabad to attend strategic dialogue

Resolve reaffirmed to further deepen Sino-Pak ties

Read more stories