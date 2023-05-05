Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on May 10

An Islamabad court on Wednesday said it will indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case on May 10, reported Aaj News.

The court gave the decision after rejecting two appeals lodged by Imran against his indictment in the case.

IK granted one-day exemption from appearance in Toshakhana case

Imran’s legal team objected to the verdict and said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) mislead the country in its decision on the Toshakhana case, when it had disqualified the former PM in the case.

Background

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition had filed a reference last year against Imran alleging that he had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

In February 2023, the court had announced it would Imran but deferred its decision for medical reasons.

Following that, in March 2023, a convoy of Islamabad police had reached Zaman Park to arrest Imran in the Toshakhana case.

Law enforcement detained multiple party workers while many police officers were injured in the clashes. Ultimately, police was not able to arrest Imran.