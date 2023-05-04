AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
BOP 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
DFML 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
DGKC 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.55%)
EPCL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 72.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
NETSOL 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.19%)
OGDC 86.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.14%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
TRG 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.8 (1.54%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 53.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,088 Increased By 160.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK granted one-day exemption from appearance in Toshakhana case

Fazal Sher Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday granted a one-day exemption to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minster Imran Khan from personal appearance before it in the Toshakhana case and adjourned the hearing till May 5.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, while hearing the case, filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the former prime minister over concealing gifts he received from the Toshakhana approved Khan’s plea seeking exemption from personal appearance before it for one day.

The PTI chief’s counsels, Barrister Gohar Khan and Fasial Chaudhry as well as the ECP’s lawyer, Amjad Pervaiz, appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer filed an exemption application before the court stating that his client is facing threats to his life.

The judge remarked that the PTI chief could attend the hearing through video link if he was unable to come to Islamabad.

Chaudhry informed the court that Khan’s lead counsel Khawaja Haris is busy in another hearing at the Supreme Court, therefore, kindly grant another date for the hearing. The judge remarked that he could not give another date.

We will wait for Khawaja Haris and when he will arrive we will hear the case, the judge further said.

I approve today’s exemption application of the accused Khan, the judge said.

The court took a short break. Later, Khan’s counsel Gohar Khan requested the court to adjourn the case till May 5 as Haris cannot be free today.

At this, the ECP’s counsel told the court to take an affidavit from the defence that they will argue the case on May 5. The court after hearing the arguments of both parties adjourned the hearing of the case till May 5.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Toshakhana case PTI Imran Khan ECP PTI chairman local court

Comments

1000 characters

IK granted one-day exemption from appearance in Toshakhana case

Multi-pronged strategy being worked out to deal with smuggling: MoS Aisha

KE ready to settle Rs 47bn clawback issue with Nepra

Federal govt files reference against IK, ex-CJP Nisar

Punjab elections: PTI seeks implementation of SC’s April 4 order in letter and spirit

IK asks his supporters to express ‘solidarity with CJP’

Data sharing: FBR inks accords with Sindh, Balochistan revenue boards

Listed banks: High interest rate brings in record profitability

10-year audit: PAC again summons SC Registrar

‘Online Only Brokers’ SECP approves regulatory framework

20pc customs duty, RD on import of edible oils, oilseeds proposed

Read more stories