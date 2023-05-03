AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
BOP 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
DFML 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
DGKC 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.55%)
EPCL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 72.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
NETSOL 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.19%)
OGDC 86.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.14%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
TRG 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.8 (1.54%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 53.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,088 Increased By 160.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Meta says ChatGPT-related malware is on the rise

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023 06:03pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

Facebook owner Meta said on Wednesday it had uncovered malware purveyors leveraging public interest in ChatGPT to lure users into downloading malicious apps and browser extensions, likening the phenomenon to cryptocurrency scams.

Since March, the social media giant has found around 10 malware families and more than 1,000 malicious links that were promoted as tools featuring the popular artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, it said in a report.

In some cases, the malware delivered working ChatGPT functionality alongside abusive files, the company said.

Facebook owner Meta touts AI might as digital ads boost outlook

Speaking at a press briefing on the report, Meta Chief Information Security Officer Guy Rosen said that for bad actors, “ChatGPT is the new crypto.”

Rosen and other Meta executives said the company was preparing its defenses for a variety of potential abuses linked to generative AI technologies like ChatGPT, which can quickly create human-like writing, music and art.

Lawmakers have flagged the tools as likely to make online disinformation campaigns easier to propagate.

Samsung bans use of ChatGPT for mobile, appliances staff

Asked if generative AI was already being used in information operations, the executives said it was still early, though Rosen said he expected “bad actors” to use the technologies to “try to speed up and perhaps scale up” their activities.

facebook social media Meta ChatGPT

Comments

1000 characters

Meta says ChatGPT-related malware is on the rise

Rupee inches marginally higher, settles at 283.88 against US dollar

IHC orders Imran to appear in court today or face bail cancellation

Dar, US diplomat discuss Pakistan’s IMF programme

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 29% year-on-year in April

CJP Bandial should be summoned into parliament for interfering in legislative affairs: Abbasi

Russia says Ukraine attacked Kremlin with drones in failed bid to kill Putin

Attock Refinery scales back operation amid low HSD intake

Iran seizes second oil tanker in a week in Gulf: US Navy

Sale of petroleum products in Pakistan plunges 46% in April amid economic downturn

SAARC region hit with inflation, slow growth, poverty: SBP governor

Read more stories