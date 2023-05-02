AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

10th successive positive finish: KSE-100 closes near 42,000 after 347-point gain

  • Heavy-weight companies announce share acquisitions and buybacks
BR Web Desk Published 02 May, 2023 06:31pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw an upbeat trading session on Tuesday and the KSE-100 Index jumped 0.83% on the back of encouraging market news, share buybacks, and financial results. The market rose for the 10th successive session and during this time, over 2,100 points were added to it. The positive run commenced on April 12.

KSE-100 inches upward as political tensions ease

By the end of the session, the KSE-100 Index rose 346.79 points or 0.83% to close at 41,927.64 points.

The market saw a sharp upward open and strong buying activity helped maintain the trend till the end of the session.

A report from Capital Stake stated that bulls of the PSX led the market on Tuesday.

Index-heavy automobile, cement, fertiliser, banking and chemical sectors closed in the green. Oil and gas space ended the day in the red.

“Indices accumulated gains all day long, while volumes declined from the last close,” it said.

A report from Arif Habib Limited cited that a positive session was observed at the PSX to kick-off the business week as another buyback of shares was announced by one of the largest conglomerate Lucky Cement, igniting investor confidence to push up its price to the upper circuit and keeping the entire cement sector in the limelight.

Another positive announcement by Habib Bank Limited (HBL’s) sponsors’ intention to acquire additional shares of HBL from the open market drove the bulls to take charge by changing the market sentiments.

“The benchmark KSE-100 opened in the green zone and continued to trade with optimistic sentiments throughout the trading session, reaching an intraday high of 409.30 points,” it said. “Investor activity increased considerably as decent volumes were recorded across the board, with third-tier equities dominating the volume board.”

Sectors painting the benchmark KSE-100 index in green included banking (207.16 points), cement (130.92 points) and fertiliser (49.51 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell to 220 million from 268.1 million on Friday while the value of shares traded increased to Rs6.25 billion from Rs5.78 billion recorded in the previous session.

Fauji Foods was the volume leader with 22.6 million shares followed by Silk Bank with 15.6 million shares and Maple Leaf Cement with 8.7 million shares.

Shares of 357 companies were traded on Monday, of which 179 registered an increase, 152 recorded a fall and 26 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index KSE companies listed on PSX companies listed on the PSX KSE-100 index

Comments

1000 characters

10th successive positive finish: KSE-100 closes near 42,000 after 347-point gain

Lahore High Court bars police from arresting Parvez Elahi

Political parties want to ‘pick and choose’ SC benches: CJP

Judiciary should be held accountable for disqualifying Nawaz, Gilani as PM: Khawaja Asif

Rupee remains relatively stable, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

Aga Khan’s fund intends to acquire additional shares of HBL worth over Rs3.5bn

Fed begins rate talks that could herald end of hikes

After Atlas Honda, Yamaha also raises bike prices

Taliban authorities warn UN over Afghanistan talks exclusion

Read more stories