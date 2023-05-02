AVN 65.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.43%)
Nano-loans: EZ Wage, RIZQ team up to facilitate working individuals

Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
KARACHI: RIZQ, a financial wellness app designed for salaried professionals and freelancers, has announced collaboration with EZ Wage, a prominent regional financial wellness platform.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in the efforts to make loans more accessible and convenient for working individuals. This collaboration will enable salaried professionals and freelancers to digitally access easy loans and build scorable credit history.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by EZ Wage and RIZQ, solidifying their joint efforts to extend financial support to salaried professionals in managing unexpected expenses and cash-flow gaps.

While speaking about the collaboration, CEO RIZQ and Rozee.pk, S H Kazi said that RIZQ aims to address the low penetration of financial products and services for the 20 million employed professionals by providing innovative embedded solutions. “Our collaboration with EZ Wage will allow RIZQ users to borrow seamlessly and responsibly”, he added.

Speaking about the partnership, Fatima Batool, CEO and Founder of EZ Wage, also said, “We are excited to partner with RIZQ. Our platform will empower RIZQ’s users to manage their finances more efficiently, providing them with an instant cash advance when they need it the most.”

