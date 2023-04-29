AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Medvedev sees off Vavassori to reach Madrid Open third round

AFP Published 29 Apr, 2023 05:02pm
Follow us

MADRID: World number three Daniil Medvedev saw off Andrea Vavassori 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the third round of the Madrid Open.

Vavassori battled his way past Andy Murray in the first round but could not oust another former world number one in the Spanish capital.

The Italian, ranked 164th, held his own against the second seed but eventually succumbed, even though his serve and volley game troubled Medvedev.

“I think I played a very good match, solid, and saved some break points,” said Medvedev after his first match at the tournament.

“I managed to use my opportunities, I felt good and I’m looking forward to my next matches.”

The Italian forced two break points in the first game but Medvedev held and the players stayed on serve until the 2021 US Open winner broke for 6-4 to take the first set.

There was a brief rain delay before the second set, in which Medvedev broke to love for 5-3, sealing a fine return game with a drop shot which left Vavassori scrambling.

The Russian, who often struggles on clay, clinched victory when Vavassori sent a backhand long.

“I felt very good on the court, when we had rallies I felt I was in control of the game and that’s very important on clay, and hopefully I can continue this way,” added Medvedev.

In the third round he will face compatriot Alexander Shevchenko, who surprised Jiri Lehecka with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph in only 46 minutes earlier Saturday.

Daniil Medvedev

Comments

1000 characters

Medvedev sees off Vavassori to reach Madrid Open third round

Inflation likely to hit fresh peak, clock in at over 38%, says brokerage house

After late-night raid: police book Parvez Elahi on several charges including terrorism

Govt will have to save Pakistan from default for next two years: Miftah Ismail

Nothing more important than motherland: COAS Asim Munir

Italian power giant Eni earned $550mn by reneging on Pakistan LNG supply: report

Dar directs energy sector to resolve liquidity issues at the earliest

Fighting enters third week in Sudan despite new truce

Russian strikes kill 26 including five children

France vows economic reforms to continue after debt downgrade

Power Division says circular debt crosses Rs4trn mark

Read more stories