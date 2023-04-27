AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
Apr 27, 2023
Pakistan

JUI-F will not be part of talks with PTI: Fazlur Rehman

BR Web Desk Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 06:44pm
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday announced that none of his party members will be part of the PDM's five-member committee constituted to talk with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on elections.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said he was against holding talks with the PTI as he did not consider the party a political force.

"PTI was the party that deliberately pushed the country into the political, and economic quagmire. Now, why do you want us to sit with them, and bow to them," the JUI-F chief questioned, saying he would not bow down to Imran Khan's ego.

Fazl, however, welcomed the Supreme Court's gesture in today's hearing, saying the top court did not impose any deadlines on the government, which was a positive sign.

Speaking about Punjab elections, the PDM chief said the Supreme Court had been adamant about holding elections in Punjab in 90 days without considering the repercussions.

"Holding split elections would cause anarchy in the country and pose a threat to the federation," he said.

PDM names five-member committee

Meanwhile, the ruling coalition has named a five-member committee that would hold negotiations with the PTI on elections.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar would lead the committee comprising Saad Rafique, Yusuf Raza Gillani, Naveed Qamar, and Kishwar Zahra.

PTI, on the other hand, had formed a three-member team under the party's vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi for talks with the government. The first meeting between the government and the opposition is taking place in the Senate Chairman's chamber.

Comments

