AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
BAFL 29.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.72%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 45.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
EPCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.39%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
HUBC 71.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.93%)
MLCF 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.26%)
NETSOL 80.18 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (7.08%)
OGDC 86.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 110.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 24.4 (0.58%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,464 Increased By 364.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,368 Increased By 73.5 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee falters, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

  • Currency registers a depreciation of 0.19% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 04:23pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee sustained a loss against the US dollar, settling with a depreciation of 0.19% during the trading session on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 283.92, a decrease of Re0.53. It had appreciated during the early hours of trading but failed to sustain its gain.

The rupee had remained largely stable against the US dollar on Wednesday, settling at 283.39 in the inter-bank market, which opened after a five-day gap owing to Eid holidays.

Market participants continue to await resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has been stalled since last year.

Globally, the US dollar hovered near a one-year low versus the euro on Thursday, as Europe’s resilient economy contrasted with banking contagion risks in the United States, the debt ceiling standoff and a potential recession.

The dollar index - which measures the greenback against six major peers, with the euro the most heavily weighted - was little changed at 101.41, following a 0.42% slide on Wednesday, when it touched a near two-week low of 101.00.

The US capital goods spending fell more than expected in the latest data overnight, adding to jitters about a downturn. The mood wasn’t helped by First Republic Bank’s continued slump, or the continued wrangling over an extension to the US debt ceiling.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Thursday after a price drop the previous day reversed the supportive impact of a surprise OPEC production cut announced this month.

forex oil price Exchange rate Interbank US dollar index rupee rate rupee dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee falters, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

China’s premier calls for accelerating agricultural, tech cooperation with Pakistan

Elections delay case: SC says order to be issued later today

Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department’s SHO killed by bomb in car

7 die after Lahore-bound train catches fire

OGDC’s profit-after-tax jumps 50% YoY in third quarter

PSO’s earnings plunge 68% in 3QFY23

Sri Lanka’s economy to shrink by 2% in 2023

HBL’s Jan-Mar profit-before-tax rises to Rs21.5bn

Russia says OPEC+ sees no need for further oil output cuts

Read more stories