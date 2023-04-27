AVN 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2023 10:59am
The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal loss against the US dollar, depreciating 0.07% in the inter-bank market during the early hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 10:30am, the currency was being quoted at 283.59, a decline of Re0.20.

The rupee had remained largely stable against the US dollar on Wednesday, settling at 283.39 in the inter-bank market, which opened after a five-day gap owing to Eid holidays.

Market participants continue to await resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has been stalled since last year.

Globally, the US dollar hovered near a one-year low versus the euro on Thursday, as Europe’s resilient economy contrasted with banking contagion risks in the United States, the debt ceiling standoff and a potential recession.

The dollar index - which measures the greenback against six major peers, with the euro the most heavily weighted - was little changed at 101.41, following a 0.42% slide on Wednesday, when it touched a near two-week low of 101.00.

The US capital goods spending fell more than expected in the latest data overnight, adding to jitters about a downturn. The mood wasn’t helped by First Republic Bank’s continued slump, or the continued wrangling over an extension to the US debt ceiling.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Thursday paring earlier losses that were fuelled by US recession fear and increased Russian oil exports dulling the impact of OPEC production cuts.

This is an intra-day update

