NAB notices in Toshakhana case: IHC to resume hearing on pleas of Imran, wife tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume hearing of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against the NAB notices in the inquiry of Toshakhana case Thursday (Apr 27).

A division bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar will hear the petitions.

In the last hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi informed the bench that Imran Khan is not cooperating with it in the inquiry of Toshakhana case. He added that Imran Khan has been sent a questionnaire and details of gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his term as the prime minister but he is deliberately avoiding the investigation.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that it had issued notices related to Toshakhana gifts to all former cabinet members and not just Imran Khan. Abbasi said that the PTI chief was not cooperating in the investigation.

At this, IHC Chief Justice stated that if the notices had been served in accordance with the rules, this situation could have been avoided. He emphasized the need for NAB to follow the law and rules when issuing notices, stating that accused individuals have the right to defend themselves.

Imran Khan and his spouse have challenged the NAB case initiated against them for retaining and ‘illegally’ selling the Toshakhana gifts.

The NAB issued notices to Khan and Bushra for retaining state gifts. The anti-corruption watchdog sought details from them including of wristwatches and a mobile phone, presented to Khan by various foreign dignitaries. The bureau also sought details of jewelry sets presented to Bushra, including a Rolex watch, a gold and diamond locket presented by Emir of Qatar, two necklace sets gifted by the Saudi crown prince on September 18, 2020, and May 21, 2021, respectively.

In the identical petitions, the petitioners prayed to the court that NAB had issued the notice in violation of Section 19 of the National Accountability Ordinance.

“The contents of the call-up notice unambiguously establish that the respondents [NAB] have, through their impugned notice, initiated a fishing exercise, rather than complying with the provision of law before issuing the same,” the petitions said. It requested the court to declare the NAB notice illegal.

