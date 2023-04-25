NY coffee neutral in $1.8985-$1.9560 range

SINGAPORE: New York July coffee looks neutral in a range of $1.8985-$1.9560 per lb, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A five-wave cycle from $1.6555 is believed to have completed.

A retracement analysis suggests a target zone of $1.8060-$1.8525.

The bounce triggered by support at $1.8985 may have completed around $1.9560.

NY coffee may fall into $1.9095-$1.9380 range

However, the target zone will not be available until support at $1.8985 is broken.

A break above $1.9560 could led to a gain into the $1.9915-$2.0490 range.